Lifestyle
The cold, dry air can wreak havoc on your lips. Keep a moisturizing lip balm in your bag to prevent chapping and keep your lips soft and supple.
Cold weather tends to dry out your skin, especially your hands. Carry a travel-sized hand cream to keep your skin moisturized and protected from the harsh winter elements.
Cold and flu are common during winter. Be prepared by carrying tissues or a handkerchief to maintain hygiene and protect yourself from germs.
As temperatures drop, it's crucial to keep yourself warm. Pack a stylish yet functional scarf and a pair of gloves to shield yourself from the biting cold.
Winter sun, combined with the reflection off snow, can be harsh on your eyes. Protect them with a pair of sunglasses that block harmful UV rays and reduce glare.
Cold temperatures can drain your phone battery faster. Carry a portable charger to ensure your phone stays charged, especially in case of emergencies.
Pack a small stash of energy-boosting snacks like nuts, granola bars, or dried fruits. They can provide a quick pick-me-up and keep hunger at bay.