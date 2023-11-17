Lifestyle

Pack your bag with these 7 essential items during winter

1. Lip Balm:

The cold, dry air can wreak havoc on your lips. Keep a moisturizing lip balm in your bag to prevent chapping and keep your lips soft and supple.

2. Hand Cream:

Cold weather tends to dry out your skin, especially your hands. Carry a travel-sized hand cream to keep your skin moisturized and protected from the harsh winter elements.

3. Tissues or Handkerchiefs:

Cold and flu are common during winter. Be prepared by carrying tissues or a handkerchief to maintain hygiene and protect yourself from germs.

4. Scarves and Gloves:

As temperatures drop, it's crucial to keep yourself warm. Pack a stylish yet functional scarf and a pair of gloves to shield yourself from the biting cold.

5. Sunglasses:

Winter sun, combined with the reflection off snow, can be harsh on your eyes. Protect them with a pair of sunglasses that block harmful UV rays and reduce glare.

6. Portable Phone Charger:

Cold temperatures can drain your phone battery faster. Carry a portable charger to ensure your phone stays charged, especially in case of emergencies.

7. Emergency Snacks:

Pack a small stash of energy-boosting snacks like nuts, granola bars, or dried fruits. They can provide a quick pick-me-up and keep hunger at bay.

