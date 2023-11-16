Lifestyle

Cape Town to Kruger National Park: 7 must visit places in South Africa

Cape Town's iconic Table Mountain to wildlife-rich expanses of Kruger National Park, South Africa offers a diverse experiences. Here's 7 must-visit places in South Africa

Cape Town

Table mountain, Cape of Good Hope are places one must visit when in this southernmost city of South Africa. Visit Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela was imprisoned

Kruger National Park

It's one of South Africa's biggest National Parks. One can witness the big 5's (Lion, Elephant, Buffalo, Leopard, Rhinoceros)

Drakensberg Mountains

This UNESCO World Heritage site offers dramatic landscapes and breathtaking cliffs, waterfalls

Stellenbosch and the Cape Winelands

South Africa is famous for it's vinelands. Take a trip amongst the grapevines and enjoy some soothing wine

Johannesburg

A visit to this place is incomplete without the visit to the 'Apartheid' museum and 'The cradle of Humankind' which is a UNESCO World Heritage site

Blyde River Canyon

Take a trip down to one of the largest green canyons in the world

Addo Elephant National Park

This plcae has the largest population of elephants in Africa

