Lifestyle

7 easy homemade Indian snacks for winter evenings

Image credits: Getty

1. Mathri:

These crispy and flaky delights are a perfect accompaniment to tea. Prepare a large batch of mathris flavored with spices like ajwain and store them in airtight containers.

Image credits: Getty

2. Namak Pare:

Crunchy and savory, namak pare are deep-fried pieces of dough seasoned with spices. Make a generous batch and enjoy them as a standalone snack.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

3. Chivda:

A popular snack mix, chivda combines a variety of ingredients like poha (flattened rice), nuts, and spices. Make a big batch and store it in jars for a crunchy and flavorful snack.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

4. Besan Chakli:

These spiral-shaped treats made from gram flour (besan) are a traditional favorite. Fry a batch of besan chaklis and store them to enjoy their crispiness over the winter months.

Image credits: Getty

5. Peanut Chikki:

Elevate your winter snacking with chikki, a sweet and crunchy peanut brittle. Prepare this treat and store it in airtight containers.

Image credits: Getty

6. Moong Dal Ladoo:

These laddus, made from roasted moong dal and jaggery, are not only delicious but also a good source of energy. Store them in a cool, dry place.

Image credits: Pexels

7. Kachori:

Stuffed with spiced lentils or peas, kachoris are a satisfying and filling snack. Make a larger quantity, freeze them, and then fry or bake as needed for a delicious winter treat.

Image credits: Image: Freepik
Find Next One