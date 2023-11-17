7 easy homemade Indian snacks for winter evenings

Lifestyle
These crispy and flaky delights are a perfect accompaniment to tea. Prepare a large batch of mathris flavored with spices like ajwain and store them in airtight containers.
Crunchy and savory, namak pare are deep-fried pieces of dough seasoned with spices. Make a generous batch and enjoy them as a standalone snack.
A popular snack mix, chivda combines a variety of ingredients like poha (flattened rice), nuts, and spices. Make a big batch and store it in jars for a crunchy and flavorful snack.
These spiral-shaped treats made from gram flour (besan) are a traditional favorite. Fry a batch of besan chaklis and store them to enjoy their crispiness over the winter months.
Elevate your winter snacking with chikki, a sweet and crunchy peanut brittle. Prepare this treat and store it in airtight containers.
These laddus, made from roasted moong dal and jaggery, are not only delicious but also a good source of energy. Store them in a cool, dry place.
Stuffed with spiced lentils or peas, kachoris are a satisfying and filling snack. Make a larger quantity, freeze them, and then fry or bake as needed for a delicious winter treat.