7 easy ways to reduce hair split ends

Lifestyle
Trim your hair every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends. This keeps them from moving up the hair shaft and inflicting additional damage.
Choose shampoos, conditioners, and serums that have been specially developed to nourish and moisturize hair.
Reduce your usage of hot styling products such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. Excessive heat can cause hair to deteriorate, resulting in split ends.
To avoid friction and damage, avoid rigorous towel drying. Instead, use a microfiber towel or an old t-shirt to gently massage or squeeze excess water from your hair.
Hairstyles such as braids, buns, or ponytails, should be worn. These styles can protect against environmental stressors and reduce friction, which leads to broken ends.
Keeping your body and hair hydrated by drinking plenty of water and consuming a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins also helps to maintain healthy hair.