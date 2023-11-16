Lifestyle

7 easy ways to reduce hair split ends

Image credits: Getty

Regular trimming

Trim your hair every 6-8 weeks to remove split ends. This keeps them from moving up the hair shaft and inflicting additional damage.

Image credits: Getty

Use quality hair care products

Choose shampoos, conditioners, and serums that have been specially developed to nourish and moisturize hair. 

Image credits: Getty

Minimize heat styling

Reduce your usage of hot styling products such as straighteners, curling irons, and blow dryers. Excessive heat can cause hair to deteriorate, resulting in split ends. 

Image credits: Getty

Gentle towel drying

To avoid friction and damage, avoid rigorous towel drying. Instead, use a microfiber towel or an old t-shirt to gently massage or squeeze excess water from your hair.

Image credits: Getty

Protective hairstyles

Hairstyles such as braids, buns, or ponytails, should be worn. These styles can protect against environmental stressors and reduce friction, which leads to broken ends.

Image credits: Getty

Hydration and diet

Keeping your body and hair hydrated by drinking plenty of water and consuming a diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins also helps to maintain healthy hair. 

Image credits: Getty
Find Next One