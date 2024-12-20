Lifestyle
Get inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia's hairstyles! From Gajra bun to messy bun, a special style for every look. Ponytail, sleek bun or braided hair, which one will you try?
The traditional Gajra bun has been a favorite of women for years. This hairstyle gives you a traditional and glamorous look.
Messy bun goes well with gowns, dresses, sarees and lehengas. It gives your face a beautiful and classy look.
Ponytail hairstyle is great for a simple and subtle look. You can quickly create this hairstyle for a cool and classy look.
This sleek bun will look great with gowns, sarees and other outfits. This type of hairstyle is very trendy these days.
This braided hairstyle with roses will go well with all three ethnic outfits: lehenga, suit and saree.
