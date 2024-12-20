Lifestyle

Tamannaah Bhatia's 5 Cool Hairstyles

See Tamannaah Bhatia's classy hairstyles

Get inspired by Tamannaah Bhatia's hairstyles! From Gajra bun to messy bun, a special style for every look. Ponytail, sleek bun or braided hair, which one will you try?

Make a Gajra Bun

The traditional Gajra bun has been a favorite of women for years. This hairstyle gives you a traditional and glamorous look.

Messy Bun is Classy

Messy bun goes well with gowns, dresses, sarees and lehengas. It gives your face a beautiful and classy look.

Ponytail Look is Cool

Ponytail hairstyle is great for a simple and subtle look. You can quickly create this hairstyle for a cool and classy look.

Sleek Bun for a Decent Look

This sleek bun will look great with gowns, sarees and other outfits. This type of hairstyle is very trendy these days.

Braided Hairstyle with Roses

This braided hairstyle with roses will go well with all three ethnic outfits: lehenga, suit and saree.

Sanjeeda Shaikh’s 6 stylish blouse designs you’ll want to try

(PHOTOS) Kiara Advani's stunning blouse designs for saree and lehenga

Winter Solstice 2024: Know everything about SHORTEST day of the year

PHOTOS: Nita Ambani's inspired saree collection– Silk, Banarasi