Lifestyle
Nita Ambani is known for her luxury jewelry, but in 2024, her daughter Isha surpassed her. Isha surprised everyone by wearing necklaces ranging from emerald to pink diamonds.
Like her mother Nita, Isha is an emerald lover. She wore a crown emerald necklace with a red sequined lehenga at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding function. Its value is in crores.
Isha Ambani's orange look went viral. She wore a blouse adorned with diamonds, emeralds, and gems. A double-layered diamond necklace with two large diamonds added to her look.
Isha made headlines by wearing a Navratna necklace made of 9 gems, which took four years to create. It features gems like diamond, sapphire, jade, coral, fire opal, and pearls.
4,000 artisans worked on Isha Ambani's Maharani necklace with pink diamonds. This necklace, made of pink, orange, green, and blue diamonds, was worn at her brother's wedding.
Isha looks like an apsara in a hand-printed brown lehenga. Like her mother, Nita, she loves traditional jewellery.
Isha wears her mother Nita Ambani's jewelry. At her brother's wedding function, she wore a gold and large emerald Hasuli necklace, giving a new dimension to the South Indian look.
Isha Ambani's radiance is captivating in a sequined pink lehenga. She kept her look minimal with an emerald choker and matching long earrings, likely worth lakhs.
Isha Ambani styled a sequined and zari work lehenga with a royal look by wearing an emerald and diamond necklace featuring large emeralds and small diamonds.
