Why Triton is Neptune's Weirdest Moon? Check out NOW

Triton, largest moon of Neptune, stands out due to unique features, origins. Its size, retrograde orbit, and active surface make it a fascinating subject for astronomical study
Triton stands out as Neptune's largest moon, being over 200 times the combined mass of Neptune's other 13 smaller moons. Its sheer size makes it a prominent figure
Unlike Neptune's other moons, Triton has a retrograde orbit, meaning it moves in the opposite direction of Neptune’s rotation. This unusual path raises questions
Discovered shortly after Neptune in 1846 by William Lassell, Triton was only closely observed in 1989 when Voyager 2 flew by, revealing its intriguing surface
Triton’s surface features distinctive "cantaloupe terrain," characterized by bumpy, wrinkly sections. This odd surface texture adds to the moon's reputation
With few craters, Triton exhibits resurfacing processes, suggesting an active geology. This phenomenon indicates that Triton may still have some internal heat
The leading theory suggests that Triton is not a native moon but a captured Kuiper Belt object, possibly snatched by Neptune's gravity
Triton’s warmth may stem from radioactive decay, allowing subsurface slush and possibly even a liquid water ocean beneath its icy crust, akin to the hidden oceans
Despite its intriguing nature, no missions to further investigate Triton are currently planned. With focus on Jupiter and Saturn, the mystery of Triton will likely remain unsolved