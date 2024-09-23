Lifestyle
Rhea Singha has been crowned Miss Universe India 2024! The grand finale took place on Sunday, September 22, in Jaipur, Rajasthan.
Actress and Miss Universe 2015, Urvashi Rautela, crowned Rhea with the magnificent 'Taj Mahal' crown. Rhea Singha will now represent India at the Miss Universe 2024 global pageant.
19-year-old Rhea Singha hails from Ahmedabad, Gujarat. According to her Instagram bio, she identifies as a TEDx speaker. Apart from being a model, she is also an actress.
Rhea completed her schooling from Mahatma Gandhi International School, Ahmedabad, in 2022. Currently, she is pursuing a graduation degree in Performing Arts from GLS University.
Rhea is also a modern fashion designer, creating a beautiful blend of modernity and culture.
Rhea Singha's father, Brijesh Singha, is a businessman and director of eStore Factory. Her mother is Rita Singha. Rhea's parents have always supported her dreams and career.
Rhea has been a part of several projects and advertisements. She collaborated with Tamannaah Bhatia. She creates material and is active on social media.