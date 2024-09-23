Lifestyle
Hardik Pandya shared some pictures on his social media account, in which he is seen enjoying with his son Agastya.
Even after divorce, Hardik Pandya and Natasha Stankovic are raising their child together. By which both are able to give proper time to their children.
When couples get divorced from each other but are together for the upbringing of the child, it is called co-parenting.
Co-parenting is very important for the emotional and mental development of children. With this, the child feels attached to both the parents and respects them.
After divorce, the child lives with either the mother or the father. But in co-parenting, the burden does not fall on anyone. The child lives with both parents from time to time.
Co-parenting does not put the responsibility and financial burden of the child on either the mother or the father. Both have to balance it equally.
If you want to co-parent your children after divorce, then do not let the image of the partner fall in front of the children, always maintain a positive image.
Parents should not fight with each other during co-parenting. Especially in front of children, they should be like friends and respect each other.
When parents co-parent their children after divorce, it helps the children grow up in a better environment and provides them with a stable environment.