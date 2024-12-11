Lifestyle

Drinks That Make You Look Older: Avoid These for Youthful Skin

Image credits: Getty

Cool drinks and energy drinks

Energy drinks are high in caffeine and sugar. Consuming them excessively can lead to wrinkles and premature aging.
 

Image credits: Getty

Soft drinks

Sugary soft drinks can also damage skin health. It's best to avoid them.
 

Image credits: Getty

Coffee

Excessive caffeine intake can harm the skin. Therefore, avoid consuming coffee as well.
 

Image credits: Getty

Sugary drinks

High sugar intake can lead to wrinkles and premature aging.
 

Image credits: Getty

Alcohol

Excessive alcohol consumption can also cause wrinkles and premature aging. Therefore, avoid alcohol as much as possible.
 

Image credits: Getty

Note:

Make dietary changes only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist.
 

Image credits: Getty

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally

Chanakya Niti: 5 Qualities Every Husband Seeks in His Dream Wife

Beware of fake offers: Tips to spot & avoid online job scams

2025 investment guide: Top 10 stocks for potential gains