Lifestyle

(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor's stunning party salwar suit collection

Anarkali Salwar Suit

Plain suits are more in vogue than heavily worked ones. If you like celeb fashion, try Kareena Kapoor's suit with gold lace work.

Kalidar Salwar Suit

A Kalidar suit like Kareena Kapoor's will enhance your party look. The actress carried it with a broad neck, which gives a magnificent flare.

Floral Salwar Suit

Vibrant colors bloom in winter. If you also want to look like a delicate bud, choose a hand-embroidered floral suit. 

A-Line Salwar Suit

Kareena Kapoor carried an A-line suit with lace work and 3D flower work. These give a flamboyant look without being too heavy. 

Cotton Salwar Suit

Kareena Kapoor's cotton suit with a round neck gives a classy look. Such suits are available online and offline for up to 1000 rupees. 

Silk Salwar Suit

Silk suits are suitable for all seasons. Kareena Kapoor wore a full-sleeved kurta with zari embroidery on the neck. She completed the look with minimal earrings.

Red Salwar Suit

Wear a red suit like newlywed Kareena Kapoor. The A-line kurta has zari work on the border. The matching Banarasi dupatta and large earrings make the outfit look royal.

Hyphen, Kay to Tira: Celebrity-owned makeup brands to know in 2024

Gita Jayanti 2024: 5 main themes in Bhagavad Gita

Drinks That Make You Look Older: Avoid These for Youthful Skin

6 Benefits of eating neem leaves: Boost immunity and health naturally