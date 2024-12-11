(PHOTOS) Kareena Kapoor's stunning party salwar suit collection

Lifestyle
Plain suits are more in vogue than heavily worked ones. If you like celeb fashion, try Kareena Kapoor's suit with gold lace work.
A Kalidar suit like Kareena Kapoor's will enhance your party look. The actress carried it with a broad neck, which gives a magnificent flare.
Vibrant colors bloom in winter. If you also want to look like a delicate bud, choose a hand-embroidered floral suit.
Kareena Kapoor carried an A-line suit with lace work and 3D flower work. These give a flamboyant look without being too heavy.
Kareena Kapoor's cotton suit with a round neck gives a classy look. Such suits are available online and offline for up to 1000 rupees.
Silk suits are suitable for all seasons. Kareena Kapoor wore a full-sleeved kurta with zari embroidery on the neck. She completed the look with minimal earrings.
Wear a red suit like newlywed Kareena Kapoor. The A-line kurta has zari work on the border. The matching Banarasi dupatta and large earrings make the outfit look royal.
