Urvashi Dholakia, Shweta Tiwari's stylish blouse designs to try

Lifestyle
Like Komolika (Urvashi Dholakia), enhance your beauty with a one-shoulder black blouse paired with a printed saree.
If you love a hot blouse look, Shweta Tiwari's plunging neckline blouse will look great on you. Try it with a sequined saree.
Urvashi Dholakia paired an embroidered tube blouse with a tissue silver saree. This look makes you glamorous and gives a perfect figure shape.
To make a statement with simple sarees, try a cotton deep V-neck blouse like Urvashi. You can choose sleeveless or full sleeves.
Shweta Tiwari's embroidered off-shoulder blouse with a pre-draped ivory saree gives her a stunning, film-star look. Experiment with your blouse!
Tassels add a fashionable touch to embroidered blouses. For a sober look, try blouses with tassels instead of plain ones.
