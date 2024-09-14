Why is Andaman's parrot Island called a birdwatcher's Paradise

Lifestyle
Andaman's Parrot Island is much better in terms of bird habitat. Thousands of parrots are found here, that's why it is famous as Parrot Island.
This island is about 30 kilometers away from Baratang Island. To go here, you have to take a short boat ride from Baratang Jetty. Buses also go from Port Blair to Nilambur Jetty.
The best time to visit Parrot Island is between November and March. The sunset view here is very beautiful. A large number of tourists go here to visit.
Parrot Island may have got its name due to the large number of parrots, but here you will find all kinds of birds.
Parrot Island is full of colorful amazing birds. All species of sparrows can also be seen here. Wildlife photography enthusiasts throng here.
Parrot Island is one of the favorite destinations of tourists but there is not a single hotel or restaurant here. People have to bring their food and drink and do camping.