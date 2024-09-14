Struggling from blackheads? Know why are they formed, it's treatment

Lifestyle
Blackheads are caused by blockage of hair follicles. Black bumps start appearing in various places of the face, from the nose, forehead to elbows, knees, etc.
Blackheads that interfere with beauty, if not removed on time, they become hard and difficult to remove.
Each follicle of the skin has a hair. Along with this, there is also an oil gland from which oil or sebum comes out.
Sebum keeps the skin soft, but when dead skin accumulates in the opening of the pores, a bulge starts appearing which is called blackheads.
Blackheads also start forming due to hormonal changes and the problem occurs due to high blood sugar.
If you have oily skin then use oil free products. Doing so will reduce blackheads to a great extent. You can also take the help of exfoliation to remove dead skin.
By cleaning your face thoroughly daily, you can avoid the problem of blackheads to a great extent. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin healthy.