Lifestyle

Struggling from blackheads? Know why are they formed, it's treatment

Blackheads on the skin

Blackheads are caused by blockage of hair follicles. Black bumps start appearing in various places of the face, from the nose, forehead to elbows, knees, etc.

Blackheads become hard

Blackheads that interfere with beauty, if not removed on time, they become hard and difficult to remove.

Oil comes out of the skin

Each follicle of the skin has a hair. Along with this, there is also an oil gland from which oil or sebum comes out.

Blackheads are formed from dead skin

Sebum keeps the skin soft, but when dead skin accumulates in the opening of the pores, a bulge starts appearing which is called blackheads.

Contact a doctor

Blackheads also start forming due to hormonal changes and the problem occurs due to high blood sugar. 

Oil free products

If you have oily skin then use oil free products. Doing so will reduce blackheads to a great extent. You can also take the help of exfoliation to remove dead skin.

Keep skin absolutely clean

By cleaning your face thoroughly daily, you can avoid the problem of blackheads to a great extent. Drink plenty of water to keep your skin healthy.

Find Next One