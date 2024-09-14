Spain to Thailand: Countries where Indians can buy properties

Lifestyle
Real estate investment is permitted under the Golden Visa. Barcelona and Madrid are two major cities
Portugal offers a Golden Visa scheme for real estate transactions. Lisbon and Porto are two popular locations.
Indians cannot directly own land. But buildings can be bought. Regarding land, options typically include partnerships or long-term leases.
Indians in Sydney and Melbourne can buy land. But they must have obtained FIRB approval. Applicable controls include foreign ownership.
Real estate investment is possible in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal. Local laws and rates apply to purchases from abroad.
Buying real estate is permissible. Birmingham, Manchester and London are popular destinations. Foreign citizens who buy must pay additional taxes
Very few restrictions on the ability of Indians to purchase residential and commercial real estate. Florida, New York and California are among the known cities.