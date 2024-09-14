Want to do budget friendly shopping in Mumbai? See market places

Lifestyle
If you live in Mumbai, buying cheap goods may seem like a dream. But did you know that there are cheap markets here.
Mumbai is known for its expensive food and accommodation, but everything from footwear and clothes to electronics is available at wholesale prices.
Chor Bazaar in Mumbai is about 150 years old. Spare parts for car-scooters and other items as well as clothes are available here at affordable prices.
Like Delhi's Sarojini Market, Mumbai's Fashion Street is very popular. Here you can find clothes similar to those worn by celebrities at low prices.
The Linking Road market was once popular among celebrities. You too can explore this market if you want to buy clothes, footwear and jeans in bulk.
Mumbai's Kabutarkhana market is famous for cosmetics. Cosmetics are available here in bulk. Along with this, it is famous for lehengas.
If you often sew salwar kameez, then definitely explore this market. Amazing prints and fabrics are available here.