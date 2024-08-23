Lifestyle

National Space Day 2024: Know all about India's FIRST space day

National Space Day 2024 celebrates India's space achievements on August 23, honoring Chandrayaan-3's success. Led by ISRO, this day inspires future generations

Image credits: Freepik

National Space Day 2024: Date and Significance

National Space Day 2024 will be observed on August 23, marking the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission. This historic day celebrates India's achievements in space exploration

Image credits: X-Latest in space

Theme: Touching Lives While Touching the Moon

The theme for National Space Day 2024, "Touching Lives while Touching the Moon," emphasizes the impact of India's space program on society

Image credits: Latest in space

ISRO's Journey with Chandrayaan Missions

ISRO's journey to the Moon began with Chandrayaan-1 in 2008, which discovered water molecules on the lunar surface. Chandrayaan-2 followed in 2019

Image credits: X-NASA

Chandrayaan- 3

Despite challenges, its orbiter continues to study the Moon, paving the way for Chandrayaan-3

Image credits: X-Space 8K

Chandrayaan-3: Objectives and Success

Chandrayaan-3's primary objective was to achieve a soft landing on the Moon's south pole. This mission successfully landed the Vikram lander and deployed the Pragyan rover

Image credits: Freepik

Scientific Exploration of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 continues the scientific objectives of its predecessor, focusing on lunar surface analysis, seismic activity, and the exosphere

Image credits: Freepik

Specifications of Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander, a rover, and a propulsion module. Unlike Chandrayaan-2, it doesn't include an orbiter, as the previous mission's orbiter still functions

Image credits: Pixabay

National Space Day 2024: A Day of Reflection

National Space Day 2024 is a day to reflect on India's journey in space exploration, from launching small satellites to planning human spaceflights. It celebrates innovation

Image credits: Representative Image: NASA
