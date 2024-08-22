Lifestyle

6 drawbacks of applying egg on oily scalp

Increased Oiliness

Eggs contain fats and proteins that can add extra moisture and oil to an already oily scalp, potentially making it feel greasier and heavier.

Build-Up Issues

The natural fats in eggs can contribute to the build-up of sebum and product residue on the scalp, which may require more frequent washing to remove.

Potential for Breakouts

Excess oil and build-up from egg treatments can clog hair follicles, possibly leading to scalp acne or folliculitis.

Complicated Cleaning

Eggs can be difficult to rinse out completely, and leftover residues might attract more dirt and oil, exacerbating scalp issues.

Overconditioning

The rich proteins and fats in eggs can lead to overconditioning, which might make the hair limp and weighed down, reducing volume and bounce.

Odor Issues

Eggs have a distinct smell that can linger in your hair, which might be unpleasant and difficult to fully wash out, especially if not rinsed thoroughly.

