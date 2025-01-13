Pongal 2025: Decorate your home with THESE 5 ideas

Lifestyle
Pongal preparations are everywhere. Here's how to decorate your home beautifully on a budget and in less time.
Decorate your home with flowers and pots this Pongal. Adorn designed pots with flower garlands. These are easily available at low prices.
Use old utensils for Pongal decorations. Decorate them with flower garlands and betel leaves for a budget-friendly decor.
Use empty pickle jars for decoration. Adorn them with flowers and bouquets for a festive touch.
Decorate flower pots with flowers and diyas for a low-cost, festive look.
Decorate your main door with mango leaves and flower garlands for a budget-friendly festive entrance.
