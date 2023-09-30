Lifestyle

30-Sep-2023, 02:05:26 pm

How to make Dalgona Coffee at Home

Image credits: Freepik

Ingredients You'll Need:

Instant Coffee, Sugar, Hot Water, Milk and ice (Optional)

Image credits: Freepik

1. Prepare Your Ingredients:

Gather all the ingredients and ensure that your mixing bowl and utensils are clean and dry. This will help create a stable foam.

Image credits: Freepik

2. Combine Coffee, Sugar, and Hot Water:

In your mixing bowl, add the instant coffee, sugar, and hot water. Use a 1:1:1 ratio for easy measurement. You can adjust the quantity based on your desired serving size.

Image credits: Freepik

3. Whip It Up:

With an electric hand mixer or a simple whisk, begin whipping coffee mixture vigorously. It should take about 3-5 minutes of whipping to achieve creamy and frothy texture.

Image credits: Freepik

4. Prepare Your Milk:

While your coffee foam is taking shape, warm the milk gently in a microwave or on the stove. It should be hot but not boiling. 

Image credits: Freepik

5. Assemble Your Dalgona Coffee:

In a glass, add the hot milk (or ice cubes for an iced version). Spoon whipped coffee foam on top of milk. You can use a spatula or a spoon to achieve a layered look.

Image credits: Freepik

6. Optional Garnish:

For an extra touch of flavor and presentation, sprinkle some cocoa powder, cinnamon, or crushed coffee beans on top of the foam.

Image credits: Freepik

7. Serve and Enjoy:

Grab a long spoon and give your Dalgona coffee a good stir before sipping. Enjoy the rich coffee flavor and the delightful contrast between the creamy foam and the smooth milk.

Image credits: Freepik
Find Next One