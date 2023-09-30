Lifestyle
Instant Coffee, Sugar, Hot Water, Milk and ice (Optional)
Gather all the ingredients and ensure that your mixing bowl and utensils are clean and dry. This will help create a stable foam.
In your mixing bowl, add the instant coffee, sugar, and hot water. Use a 1:1:1 ratio for easy measurement. You can adjust the quantity based on your desired serving size.
With an electric hand mixer or a simple whisk, begin whipping coffee mixture vigorously. It should take about 3-5 minutes of whipping to achieve creamy and frothy texture.
While your coffee foam is taking shape, warm the milk gently in a microwave or on the stove. It should be hot but not boiling.
In a glass, add the hot milk (or ice cubes for an iced version). Spoon whipped coffee foam on top of milk. You can use a spatula or a spoon to achieve a layered look.
For an extra touch of flavor and presentation, sprinkle some cocoa powder, cinnamon, or crushed coffee beans on top of the foam.
Grab a long spoon and give your Dalgona coffee a good stir before sipping. Enjoy the rich coffee flavor and the delightful contrast between the creamy foam and the smooth milk.