30-Sep-2023, 01:04:01 pm

Love Biryani? 7 popular Briyanis in India

Biryani is a beloved and diverse dish enjoyed throughout India, with each region offering its own unique variations. Here are seven popular biryanis from different parts of India.

Image credits: Getty

Hyderabadi Biryani

Rich and aromatic with marinated meat, saffron, and mint leaves.
 

Image credits: Getty

Lucknawi Biryani

Delicate and fragrant from Lucknow, often made with long-grain basmati rice.

Image credits: Image: Freepik

Sindhi Biryani

Spicy and flavorful, with origins in the Sindh region.
 

Image credits: Getty

Kolkata Biryani

Unique with potatoes as an essential ingredient. The use of potato is a distinguishing feature of this biryani.

Image credits: Getty

Ambur Biryani

Features seeraga samba rice and a special spice blend from Tamil Nadu.
 

Image credits: Getty

Thalassery Biryani

From Kerala, made with seeraga samba rice and local spices.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Malabar Biryani

Kerala specialty with fragrant rice, chicken, and aromatic spices.
 

Image credits: Freepik
