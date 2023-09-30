Lifestyle
High-Quality Espresso Beans, Fresh Milk (Opt for fresh, cold milk), Milk Pitcher, Tamper and Cappuccino Cup
Start by grinding your espresso beans. Use a tamper to evenly compress the grounds. Extract a shot of espresso into your cup. It should be approximately 1 ounce (30ml) of liquid.
Pour cold milk into the milk pitcher. Heat and froth the milk. Swirl it to remove any large bubbles.
Pour milk into espresso shot, holding back foam with a spoon. Gradually add foam on top. The traditional cappuccino ratio is 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk, and 1/3 milk foam.
For an extra touch of elegance, you can sprinkle cocoa powder, cinnamon, or even drizzle chocolate or caramel syrup over the foam. Get creative and make it your own!
The perfect cappuccino is best enjoyed right away while it's piping hot, and the foam is still creamy. Sip slowly, relishing the harmonious blend of coffee and milk.