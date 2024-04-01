Lifestyle

'Don't smoke Ganja', says Honey Singh: 7 drawbacks of having marijuana

Honey Singh, during his performance, said, Ganja -Vanja mat fuka karo, 5 years I wasted of my life doing this. Drink as much as you want." 

Image credits: Freepik

7 drawbacks of having marijuana

"Sisters and brothers, don't smoke this ganja; five years of my life have been wasted; drink as much as you want, but don't smoke ganja."

Image credits: Instagram

Negative Impact on Memory and Cognition

Marijuana use, especially in high doses, can impair cognitive function and memory. This can affect academic or work performance and overall quality of life.

Image credits: Freepik

Impact on Mental Health

Marijuana use can cause anxiety, paranoia, and psychosis, especially in susceptible individuals.

Image credits: Freepik

Adverse Effects on Motivation and Productivity

Some individuals may find that marijuana use decreases their motivation and productivity, leading to difficulties in achieving personal or professional goals.
 

Image credits: Freepik

Social Stigma and Perception

Despite legalisation in certain places, marijuana usage is still stigmatised. Not using it may help people avoid judgment and wrong perceptions.

Image credits: Freepik

Potential for Addiction

Although not as addictive as heroin or cocaine, marijuana can cause dependency in certain users. Tolerance, withdrawal, and difficulty stopping may result from regular usage.

Image credits: Freepik

Health Risks

Smoking marijuana can cause respiratory difficulties, cognitive impairment, and reliance, even though it is less hazardous than other substances.

Image credits: Freepik

Legal Concerns

In many places, marijuana is illegal or tightly regulated. Using it could result in legal consequences, including fines or imprisonment.

Image credits: social media
Find Next One