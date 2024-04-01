7 easy-to-make healthy drinks for a refreshing summer

Lifestyle
Blend fresh watermelon chunks with a handful of mint leaves and a squeeze of lime juice for a refreshing and hydrating drink.
Combine freshly squeezed lemon juice with cucumber slices, water, and a touch of honey or stevia for sweetness.
Blend coconut water with frozen berries, banana, and a handful of spinach for a nutritious and hydrating smoothie.
Mix freshly squeezed lemon and lime juice with sparkling water and a few sprigs of fresh mint for a fizzy and revitalizing soda alternative.
Blend fresh aloe vera gel with lemon juice, water, and a touch of honey for a cooling and hydrating drink.
Add sliced cucumbers and fresh basil leaves to a pitcher of water and let it infuse in the refrigerator for a few hours.
Brew herbal teas like hibiscus, chamomile, or peppermint and chill them in the refrigerator for a refreshing and caffeine-free drink option.