Lifestyle

Which is the best colour for trolley bags while travelling?

Do you know the best color for a trolley bag? It depends. Here's what you need to know.

Image credits: Getty

Black

Pros: Hides dirt and scuffs well.
Cons: Easy to mix up with other luggage, especially in busy airports.

Image credits: Getty

Navy Blue or Dark Gray

Pros: Classic look, less likely to be mistaken.
Cons: Like black, can sometimes feel traditional.

Image credits: Getty

Bright Colors (Red, Orange, Yellow)

Pros: Fun and stylish, easy to spot on the luggage carousel.
Cons: May attract more attention, show wear and tear more easily.

Image credits: Getty

Light Colors (Light Blue, Mint)

Pros: Fresh and stylish, can stand out from the crowd.
Cons: More likely to show stains or dirt.

Image credits: Getty

Metallic or Shiny Finishes

Pros: Eye-catching and stylish, stands out in a crowd.
Cons: Scratches will show easily.

Image credits: Getty

Patterns or Prints

Pros: Very distinctive, makes it easy to spot your bag.
Cons: Can be less elegant, may not suit all tastes.

Image credits: Getty

Other Key Color Considerations:

Visibility: Bright colors and patterns help your bag stand out, especially in busy areas like airports or train stations.

Image credits: Getty

Style

Choose a color that suits your personal style and the nature of your travels.

Image credits: Getty

Security

Unique colors or patterns make your bag more identifiable and less likely to be mistaken.

Image credits: Getty

It's All Personal

Ultimately, the best luggage color depends on your preferences, lifestyle, and travel needs.

Image credits: Getty
