Which is the best colour for trolley bags while travelling?

Lifestyle
Do you know the best color for a trolley bag? It depends. Here's what you need to know.
Pros: Hides dirt and scuffs well.
Cons: Easy to mix up with other luggage, especially in busy airports.
Pros: Classic look, less likely to be mistaken.
Cons: Like black, can sometimes feel traditional.
Pros: Fun and stylish, easy to spot on the luggage carousel.
Cons: May attract more attention, show wear and tear more easily.
Pros: Fresh and stylish, can stand out from the crowd.
Cons: More likely to show stains or dirt.
Pros: Eye-catching and stylish, stands out in a crowd.
Cons: Scratches will show easily.
Pros: Very distinctive, makes it easy to spot your bag.
Cons: Can be less elegant, may not suit all tastes.
Visibility: Bright colors and patterns help your bag stand out, especially in busy areas like airports or train stations.
Choose a color that suits your personal style and the nature of your travels.
Unique colors or patterns make your bag more identifiable and less likely to be mistaken.
Ultimately, the best luggage color depends on your preferences, lifestyle, and travel needs.