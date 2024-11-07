Chhath Puja 2024: 5 remedies for good luck, blessings

Lifestyle
Chhath Puja falls on Thursday, November 7th. Offerings are made to the setting sun. Performing certain remedies can brighten one's fortune. Learn about these remedies
Offer water to the Sun God in a copper vessel during Chhath Puja. Add red flowers and vermillion to the water. This ensures the Sun God's blessin
Donating to the needy is important on Chhath Puja. Donate food, grains, clothes, or anything you wish. This brings auspicious results
Chant mantras dedicated to the Sun God with proper rituals. Use a Rudraksha mala for chanting. Chant at least 11 malas for good luck
Offer a saffron flag at a Sun Temple. If a Sun Temple isn't available, offer it at any other temple for good fortune
Observing a fast on Chhath Puja ensures the Sun God's blessings. If a full fast isn't possible, observe a partial fast or eat a salt-free meal