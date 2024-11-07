Lifestyle

Chhath Puja 2024: 5 remedies for good luck, blessings

Chhath Puja on November 7th

Chhath Puja falls on Thursday, November 7th. Offerings are made to the setting sun. Performing certain remedies can brighten one's fortune. Learn about these remedies

Offer Arghya to the Sun God

Offer water to the Sun God in a copper vessel during Chhath Puja. Add red flowers and vermillion to the water. This ensures the Sun God's blessin

Donate to the Needy

Donating to the needy is important on Chhath Puja. Donate food, grains, clothes, or anything you wish. This brings auspicious results

Chant Sun God Mantras

Chant mantras dedicated to the Sun God with proper rituals. Use a Rudraksha mala for chanting. Chant at least 11 malas for good luck

Offer a Flag at a Sun Temple

Offer a saffron flag at a Sun Temple. If a Sun Temple isn't available, offer it at any other temple for good fortune

Observe a Fast

Observing a fast on Chhath Puja ensures the Sun God's blessings. If a full fast isn't possible, observe a partial fast or eat a salt-free meal

Find Next One