Lifestyle
Alia Bhatt, known for her radiant and flawless skin, has become a skincare icon for many. Her skincare routine is simple yet effective.
Alia starts her day with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.
Alia swears by ice face dip for refreshing and glowing skin giving her face, a natural blush.
Alia uses a toning mist enriched with ceramides to balance and hydrate her skin.
Alia applies a peptide serum to boost collagen production and maintain skin elasticity and glow.
She opts for a lightweight gel-based moisturizer keeps her skin hydrated and plump throughout the day.
Alia never skips sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging.
weight loss guide: 7 amazing benefits of hot lemon
Look Regal in Bottle Green Sarees for Iftar & Eid Celebrations
Skin Care: 7 Retinol rich foods to reduce fine lines
Pakistani Farshi Lehenga: First Eid Outfit for Newlyweds