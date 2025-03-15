Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt inspired skin care

Alia Bhatt, known for her radiant and flawless skin, has become a skincare icon for many. Her skincare routine is simple yet effective.

Image credits: Instagram

Gentle Cleansing:

Alia starts her day with a gentle cleanser to remove dirt without stripping the skin of its natural moisture.

Image credits: Instagram

Ice face dip

Alia swears by ice face dip for refreshing and glowing skin giving her face, a natural blush. 

Image credits: Instagram

Toning Mist:

Alia uses a toning mist enriched with ceramides to balance and hydrate her skin.

Image credits: Instagram

Peptide Serum:

Alia applies a peptide serum to boost collagen production and maintain skin elasticity and glow.

Image credits: Instagram

Moisturizer:

She opts for a lightweight gel-based moisturizer keeps her skin hydrated and plump throughout the day.

Image credits: Instagram

Sunscreen:

Alia never skips sunscreen to protect her skin from harmful UV rays and prevent premature aging.
 

Image credits: Instagram

