Women's Day 2024: 6 motivational things to do on THIS day

Lifestyle
Participate in Women's Day events, seminars, or conferences focused on empowerment, leadership, and gender equality.
Make a conscious effort to support women entrepreneurs and businesses by shopping at women-owned stores, dining at women-owned restaurants, or purchasing products.
Offer mentorship or networking opportunities to other women in your field or community. Share your knowledge, skills, and experiences to empower and uplift other women.
Dedicate your time and energy to volunteering for organizations and initiatives that support women's rights, education, healthcare, and empowerment.
Take the opportunity to educate yourself and others about women's issues, challenges, and achievements. Advocate for gender equality and social justice by raising awareness.
Recognize and celebrate the achievements and contributions of women in various fields, including science, technology, art, politics, sports, and entrepreneurship.