Maha Shivratri 2024

Astrological significance to impact on people, all you need to know

Astrological significance

Maha Shivratri falls on a new moon day, it is considered an incredibly potent day in the astrology world.

New moon days are connected with new beginnings, and when they coincide with a day dedicated to Lord Shiva, good fortune is thought to come your way. 

It is also believed that Lord Shiva and his spouse, Devi Parvati, married on this day, making it an ideal time for couples to seek blessings for a successful marriage.

Shivratri falls just before the night with no moon, or "Amavas." The day of Amavasya represents spiritual ignorance, also known as Kaliyuga. 

Lord Shiva appeared just before the beginning of the Kaliyuga to rid the world of ignorance and evil.

Impact on people

The human system experiences a natural surge of energy on the night of Maha Shivratri. This plentiful energy is available to persons with vertical, straight spinal cords or spines.

Maintaining a straight and vertical spine on Mahashivratri night has various advantages. Maintaining a vertical spine position while sleeping through the night may benefit people.

