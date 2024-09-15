Lifestyle
Often you too are troubled by the damaged zip of jeans and if the zip gets damaged then now there is no need to worry. We have come up with some easy hacks for you.
Many times the zip of jeans gets stuck and breaks. If you are also troubled by this then use a pencil. Rub the tip of the pencil on the zip, this will fix the chain.
Crayon colors can be used to correct the zip apart from art. Rub the colors on the zip and move it up and down a bit. This also fixes the chain zip.
Soap can be used not only for bathing but also for correcting chains. You can rub it on the damaged zip.
Petroleum jelly can fix not only the face but also the zip of jeans. Apply it to the bad chain and move it up and down for a while. This also fixes the chain.
Olive oil is used to nourish the face but you can also fix chains with it. First apply olive oil to the chain and leave it for a while.
A keyring or plus can also come in handy if the zip of the jeans is loose. Trap the zip chain in it, pull it up and button it up.