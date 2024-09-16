Lifestyle
Opt for a simple straight metallic shade pant suit set with a lace-worked dupatta and pants. You can add a fancy touch by incorporating buttons on the neckline of the kurta.
The choli pattern work is currently trending, offering a wide array of stunning kurta designs. You can pair it with a heavy dupatta for an elegant look.
Explore the numerous designs available for this type of suit set. This zari work beige suit set is perfect for any party or special occasion.
Choose a fancy silk fabric suit with a plain palazzo design. Golden embroidery along the borders of the suit will enhance your overall look.
A colorful thread work sharara suit set is a perfect choice for women of all ages. The flowing thread embroidery on the edges adds a touch of elegance and ethnic charm.
This pattern is highly favored by women. The gota and zari work gharara suit is perfect for weddings, parties, and events. The short kurta style also creates an illusion of height.
Plain suits with exquisite embroidery on the chest area are an excellent choice. The loose pattern ensures comfort throughout the day.