Clove Remedy for Wealth: Vastu Tips to Attract Prosperity

Lifestyle
Everyone desires to have happiness and peace in their life. Some rules are mentioned in Vastu Shastra for happiness.
By following the rules of Vastu, money-related problems are removed, and wealth increases at twice the speed.
If you keep cloves in your wallet, financial problems are removed, and you will never feel a shortage of money.
Clove is considered auspicious, and keeping it with you removes troubles and brings success in work.
According to Vastu Shastra, keeping cloves with you protects you from the evil eye.
Keeping cloves maintains positive energy in your life. Keeping cloves increases happiness and prosperity.
