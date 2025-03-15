Lifestyle

Clove Remedy for Wealth: Vastu Tips to Attract Prosperity

Vastu Shastra will bring happiness and peace

Everyone desires to have happiness and peace in their life. Some rules are mentioned in Vastu Shastra for happiness.

Do this remedy for money

By following the rules of Vastu, money-related problems are removed, and wealth increases at twice the speed.

Keep cloves in your wallet

If you keep cloves in your wallet, financial problems are removed, and you will never feel a shortage of money.

Success in job

Clove is considered auspicious, and keeping it with you removes troubles and brings success in work.

Protects from the evil eye

According to Vastu Shastra, keeping cloves with you protects you from the evil eye.

Increase in happiness and prosperity

Keeping cloves maintains positive energy in your life. Keeping cloves increases happiness and prosperity.

