What does your toothpaste colour indicate?

Lifestyle
White toothpaste is often associated with general oral care and is suitable for daily use to remove plaque, prevent cavities, and maintain overall dental health.
Blue or green toothpaste is often used to create a visual impression of freshness and cleanliness. These colored toothpastes include cavity protection and plaque removal.
Charcoal toothpaste is typically black or dark gray due to the charcoal present in it. It helps whitening teeth but its effectiveness and safety can be a subject of debate.
Gel toothpaste comes in blue, green, red, and even clear color. The primary purpose of gel toothpaste is to deliver fluoride and other active ingredients for dental health.
Children's toothpaste typically contains lower fluoride levels, as excessive fluoride ingestion can be harmful.