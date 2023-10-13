Lifestyle

Skin care 101: 7 ways for soothing dry and itchy skin

Dry and itchy skin can be uncomfortable and bothersome. Here are seven ways to help soothe your skin.

Use a Humidifier

Especially during the winter months when indoor heating can lead to dry air, using a humidifier can add moisture back into the air and help prevent skin from drying out.

Hydrate Well

Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin hydrated from the inside out.

Use a Gentle Cleanser

Opt for mild, fragrance-free cleansers that won't strip your skin of its natural oils. Avoid hot showers, as they can further dry out your skin.

Apply Moisturizer

After bathing or showering, apply a thick, fragrance-free moisturizer to lock in moisture. Look for products with ingredients like ceramides, hyaluronic acid, or shea butter.

Wear Comfortable Fabrics

Choose natural, breathable fabrics like cotton, silk, or bamboo. Avoid materials that can cause friction or irritation, such as wool.

Take Shorter, Lukewarm Showers

Hot water can strip the skin of its natural oils. Instead, opt for shorter showers with lukewarm water.

Avoid Harsh Products

Clear products with alcohol, fragrances, and other potentially irritating ingredients. Opt for hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic options.

