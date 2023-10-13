Lifestyle
Fresh fruits and nuts like as almonds, cashews, and walnuts are appropriate during Navratri. They supply necessary nutrients while also keeping you energetic throughout the day.
Fasting ingredients such as sabudana is popular. During Navratri, sabudana khichdi and sabudana vada are popular foods. They are quickly digested and provide a rapid energy source.
Potatoes are commonly consumed, and are frequently used to produce meals such as aloo ki sabzi (potato curry) and vrat ke aloo. They are high in energy and necessary nutrients.
Milk, yoghurt, and paneer (cottage cheese) are permitted during the Navratri fast. They include a lot of calcium and protein.
Buckwheat flour is a favourite fasting food. It is adaptable and may be used to produce a variety of foods like as puris, parathas. It is rich in protein and fibre.