Gold rate on April 22: Know 22, 24 carat price in your city

Lifestyle
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 68,040, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 74,230.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 68,200, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 74,380.
In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 68,100, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 74,280.
The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 68,840, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 75,100.
The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 68,040, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 74,230.