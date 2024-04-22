Lifestyle

Gold rate on April 22: Know 22, 24 carat price in your city

Gold rate in Mumbai

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold stands at Rs 68,040, while the equivalent amount of 24-carat gold is valued at Rs 74,230.

Gold rate in Delhi

The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi is approximately Rs 68,200, while the rate for 10 grams of 24-carat gold stands at roughly Rs 74,380.

Gold rate in Ahmedabad

In Ahmedabad, the price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 68,100, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 74,280.

Gold rate in Chennai

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 68,840, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 75,100.

Gold rate in Kolkata

The price for 10 grams of 22-carat gold is Rs 68,040, and for the same amount of 24-carat gold, it’s Rs 74,230.

