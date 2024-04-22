Prunes to berries: 6 foods to eat for quick constipation relief

Lifestyle
Prunes, or dried plums, are a well-known natural remedy for constipation. They are high in fiber and eating prunes or drinking prune juice can help stimulate bowel movements.
Kiwi fruit is packed with fiber, particularly soluble fiber, as well as enzymes like actinidin, which aid in digestion.
Apples has insoluble fiber called cellulose, which adds bulk to the stool. Eating an apple with the skin on can provide both soluble and insoluble fiber for constipation relief.
Beans, lentils and other legumes are excellent sources of fiber and protein. They can help regulate bowel movements and alleviate constipation when included in meals regularly.
Leafy green vegetables like spinach, kale and more are rich in fiber, vitamins, and minerals. They can help soften the stool and promote healthy digestion, easing constipation.
Berries such as raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries are packed with fiber and antioxidants. They can help relieve constipation and promote overall digestive health.