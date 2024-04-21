7 benefits of eating raw garlic

Lifestyle
Garlic contains compounds that enhance immune function, helping to fend off illness.
It may lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease.
Rich in antioxidants, garlic fights oxidative stress and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Garlic possesses anti-inflammatory properties, potentially easing inflammation throughout the body.
Consuming raw garlic can aid digestion and promote a healthy gut microbiome.
Garlic supports liver function, aiding in the body's detoxification processes.