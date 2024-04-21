Lifestyle

7 benefits of eating raw garlic

Immune Boost:

Garlic contains compounds that enhance immune function, helping to fend off illness.

Heart Health:

It may lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease.

Antioxidants:

Rich in antioxidants, garlic fights oxidative stress and may reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Anti-inflammatory:

 Garlic possesses anti-inflammatory properties, potentially easing inflammation throughout the body.

Improved Digestion:

Consuming raw garlic can aid digestion and promote a healthy gut microbiome.

Detoxification:

Garlic supports liver function, aiding in the body's detoxification processes.

