Lifestyle

Mental health: 6 reasons why it is okay to be jobless

Here are tips from Dr Ashee Dwivedi warang BDS, Clinical Nutritionist.

Image credits: Freepik

Jobless

Giving yourself a break from work for your mental health is a good idea. It's okay to put your health and happiness ahead of having a job for these six reasons.

Image credits: Freepik

Reduce Stress

Taking time off from work can help lower stress by giving people the chance to relax and take care of themselves, which are both important for mental health.

Image credits: Freepik

Pursuing Personal Passions

When people don't have to worry about their jobs, they can explore their interests and passions, which can make them happier and more fulfilled.

Image credits: Freepik

Boosting Creativity

Having time to yourself makes you more creative and innovative because you can try out new ideas and work on creative projects without being limited by a job.

Image credits: Freepik

Meeting Mental Health Needs

Putting mental health first means focusing on your emotional health, so go to therapy, and take care of yourself when you take time off.

Image credits: Freepik

Thinking About Your Goals

Taking a break from work gives you time to think about your priorities and goals, which can help you make sure that your future job choices are in line with your values and goals.

Image credits: Freepik

Rest and Rejuvenation

Taking a break from work gives you the chance to rest and recover, which is very important for both your body and mind.

Image credits: Freepik
