Earth to Mars: 9 planets; Know the diameters of each

Embark on a cosmic journey through our solar system's planets! From Mercury to Neptune, discover their diverse sizes and fascinating features

Mercury

Mercury has a diameter of approximately 4,880 kilometers.

Venus

Venus, the second planet from the Sun, boasts a diameter of about 12,104 kilometers

Earth

Earth, our home planet, has a diameter of approximately 12,742 kilometers

Mars

Mars, the fourth planet in our solar system, has a diameter of roughly 6,779 kilometers

Jupiter

Jupiter, the largest planet, has a diameter of about 139,820 kilometers

Saturn

Saturn, known for its rings, has a diameter of approximately 116,460 kilometers

Uranus

Uranus, the seventh planet from the Sun, has a diameter of about 50,724 kilometers

Neptune

Neptune, the outermost planet in our solar system, has a diameter of roughly 49,244 kilometers

Pluto

Though once considered the ninth planet, Pluto's diameter is approximately 2,377 kilometers, making it one of the smallest celestial bodies in our solar system

