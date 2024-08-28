West Bengal state Lottery August 28: Today's winning number OUT

Lifestyle
Lotteries are legal in 13 states in India- Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Assam
The winning number of Dear Hill morning is awaited and the 1st price is Rs 10 lakhs
Dear Hill result will be out at 4 pm
Dear Pelican night result be out at 8 pm and the 1st price is Rs 10 lakhs
1st prize: 10 lakhs, 2nd prize: Rs 9,000, 3rd prize: Rs 500
4th prize: Rs 250, 5th prize: Rs 120 and Consolation prize: Rs 1,000