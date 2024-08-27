Why did I suddenly gain weight? Top 5 reasons revealed

Lifestyle
You may have heard some people say: 'I don't know the reason, but I gained weight suddenly".
Let us look at five of the common reasons for sudden weight gain.
One of the symptoms of hypothyroidism is sudden and unexplained weight gain. This can also cause dry skin, feeling extremely tired, constipation, hair loss, and pain in the joints.
Hormone imbalances can contribute to weight gain.
The use of certain medications can also lead to rapid weight gain.
Lack of proper sleep is one of the main reasons for unexpected weight gain.
Chronic stress triggers the release of cortisol, which can lead to elevated insulin levels, promoting weight gain and fat storage.