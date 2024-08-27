Lifestyle

Why did I suddenly gain weight? Top 5 reasons revealed

Body weight

You may have heard some people say: 'I don't know the reason, but I gained weight suddenly".

Causes of sudden weight gain

Let us look at five of the common reasons for sudden weight gain.

Hypothyroidism

One of the symptoms of hypothyroidism is sudden and unexplained weight gain. This can also cause dry skin, feeling extremely tired, constipation, hair loss, and pain in the joints.

Hormonal imbalances

Hormone imbalances can contribute to weight gain.

Medicines

The use of certain medications can also lead to rapid weight gain.

Lack of sleep

Lack of proper sleep is one of the main reasons for unexpected weight gain.

Stress

Chronic stress triggers the release of cortisol, which can lead to elevated insulin levels, promoting weight gain and fat storage. 

