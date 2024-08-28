Aja Ekadashi 2024: 28 or 29 August? When is the auspicious day?

Lifestyle
Aja Ekadashi is a major day for Hindus that occurs every year on the Ekadashi of the Krishna Paksha, or the waning phase of the moon, in the month of Bhadrapada.
Aja Ekadashi occurs on August 29 and on this day, followers fast and undertake rituals in honor of Lord Vishnu, hoping for prosperity and salvation from past sins.
It is also considered auspicious to worship Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu on Aja Ekadashi.
Ekadashi Tithi begins at 01:19 AM on August 29, 2024.
Ekadashi Tithi ends at 01:37 AM on August 30, 2024.
The fasting period for Aja Ekadashi will start early in the morning on August 29 and continue until the early hours of August 30.