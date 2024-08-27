5 EASY steps to create an IRCTC account

Lifestyle
Booking train tickets on Indian Railways is difficult task. In such a situation, it is necessary for you to create an IRCTC account.
By creating an account, you can book tickets yourself at the right time. You do not have to book tickets through a broker and also do not have to pay extra money.
First of all go to the official site of IRCTC. Then click on the registration option.
Then a form will appear, here you register by filling the requested details. Then create user ID and password. Then login with its help.
After entering the password, fill it again and confirm. Then choose security question and answer.
Then fill in your Aadhaar number, gender and date of birth.
Then an OTP will come on your registered mobile number. Fill it and login. Then your IRCTC account will be created easily.