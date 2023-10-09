Lifestyle

09-Oct-2023, 04:20:19 pm

Dark Chocolate to Sweet Potatoes: 7 healthy foods for sugar cravings

Here are 7 healthy foods you can have to satisfy sugar cravings when you're trying to avoid added sugars.

Dark Chocolate

Dark chocolates that have 60-70 percent cocoa and much less sugar than milk chocolates, can be consumed in moderation to satisfy sugar cravings.

Fruits

Fresh fruits like apples, berries, pomegranate, etc. have natural sugar which can help you satisy sugar cravings while also providing essential vitamins and hydration.

Nut Butter

Butter made out of nuts like peanuts and almonds have slight sweetness with a creamy texture that can help to curb sugar cravings.

Chia Seed Pudding

Chia seeds mixed with milk, topped with a little bit of honey or fruits for sweetness as well as  vanila extract, makes the perfect dessert to satisy sugar cravings.

Dried Fruits

Dried fruits like raisins, apricots or dates also contain natural sugar. Consumed in small amounts these are good for health and help curb sugar cravings.

Nuts

A small handful of nuts, like almonds or cashews, can provide a satisfying crunch and a hint of natural sweetness.

Sweet Potato

Roasted sweet potatoes provide natural sweetness along with fibres and vitamins. 

