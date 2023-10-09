7 yoga poses to reduce stress and find harmony

Lifestyle
Kneel on the mat, sit back on your heels, and stretch your arms forward with your forehead resting on the ground. This pose gently stretches the spine and relaxes the mind.
Flow between Cat and Cow poses to release tension in the spine and promote deep breathing. Inhale as you arch your back (Cow), and exhale as you round it (Cat).
This iconic pose stretches the entire body, relieves tension in the back and shoulders, and encourages calmness by reversing blood flow.
Bend forward from your hips, letting go of stress in your neck, shoulders, and back. Keep your knees slightly bent if needed and let gravity do the work.
End your practice with Savasana, the ultimate relaxation pose. Lie on your back, close your eyes, and focus on your breath as you release tension and surrender to tranquility.
Gently bridge the gap between stress and serenity with this heart-opening pose. It stretches the spine and strengthens the back muscles.
If you're comfortable in the Lotus Pose, it's a powerful posture for meditation and inner peace. It's a symbol of calmness and serenity.