09-Oct-2023, 03:58:45 pm

Israel-Palestine Conflict: 7 MUST read books on complicated history

Image credits: Google

The Almond Tree by Michelle Cohen Corasanti

A novel portraying the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through the life of a young Palestinian, emphasizing hope and resilience.

Mornings in Jenin by Susan Abulhawa

A poignant novel tracing the tumultuous history of a Palestinian family from the Nakba in 1948 to the present, highlighting the human impact of the conflict

Gaza Writes Back edited by Refaat Alareer

A collection of short stories, essays, and poems by young Palestinian writers, providing a unique perspective on life in Gaza

The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine by Ilan Pappé

A historical account that argues that the displacement of Palestinians in 1948 was a deliberate strategy by Zionist forces, challenging conventional narratives

The Two-State Delusion by Padraig O'Malley

A comprehensive examination of the concept of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, exploring its feasibility and challenges

The Question of Palestine by Edward Said

A seminal work discussing the Palestinian struggle for self-determination, colonialism, and the role of the international community

I Saw Ramallah by Mourid Barghouti

A memoir of a Palestinian poet returning to his homeland after years in exile, reflecting on the emotional and political complexities of the region

