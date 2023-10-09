Israel-Palestine Conflict: 7 MUST read books on complicated history

Lifestyle
A novel portraying the Palestinian-Israeli conflict through the life of a young Palestinian, emphasizing hope and resilience.
A poignant novel tracing the tumultuous history of a Palestinian family from the Nakba in 1948 to the present, highlighting the human impact of the conflict
A collection of short stories, essays, and poems by young Palestinian writers, providing a unique perspective on life in Gaza
A historical account that argues that the displacement of Palestinians in 1948 was a deliberate strategy by Zionist forces, challenging conventional narratives
A comprehensive examination of the concept of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, exploring its feasibility and challenges
A seminal work discussing the Palestinian struggle for self-determination, colonialism, and the role of the international community
A memoir of a Palestinian poet returning to his homeland after years in exile, reflecting on the emotional and political complexities of the region