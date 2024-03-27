Weight loss: 7 low-calorie fruits perfect for summer slimming

Lifestyle
With only about 30 calories per 100 grams, it's an excellent choice for weight loss. Plus, it's packed with vitamins A and C, as well as antioxidants like lycopene.
A fruit low in calories and high in fiber, with only 43 calories per 100 grams. It's also rich in vitamin C, vitamin A, and enzymes, which can aid digestion and promote gut health.
Low in calories (about 33 calories/100 grams) but also high in fiber, which can help keep you feeling full. Rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, making them a nutritious addition.
It's packed with vitamin C, vitamin K, and fiber, which can help support immune function and promote digestive health.
They're also packed with antioxidants like ellagic acid, which can help reduce inflammation and protect against chronic disease.
With only about 57 calories per 100 grams. They're also packed with antioxidants like anthocyanins, which can help protect against oxidative stress and support brain health.
With only about 39 calories per 100 grams. They're also a good source of vitamins A and C, as well as fiber, which can help regulate digestion and promote satiety.