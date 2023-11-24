Wedding season: Traditional to Bohemian-7 types of bridal makeup

Lifestyle
The goal of this style is to seem fresh and glowing while keeping the makeup minimal. It entails employing neutral tones to highlight the bride's beauty without seeming overdone.
Vintage wedding makeup may range from the traditional elegance of the '20s with defined lips and gentle eye makeup to the dramatic, winged eyeliner and red lips of the '50s.
Simplicity-loving brides use little makeup to highlight their natural beauty. It emphasises the bride's features with sheer foundation, light eyeshadow, and a nude lip.
Soft pink or peachy tones, a faint smokey eye, flushed cheeks, and an emphasis on bright, beautiful skin combine to create a dreamy and romantic look.
This cultural makeup style differs by location and custom. It may include bright colours, elaborate motifs, and heavy jewellery to reflect the bride's culture.
Natural, free-spirited boho makeup is ideal for rural or outdoor weddings. For a calm, charming look, earthy tones, gentle haircuts, and minimum makeup are typical.
For dramatic brides, stunning makeup entails bold decisions. This might incorporate deep, smoky eyes, sculpted contouring, dramatic eyelashes, rich lip colour for a classy look.