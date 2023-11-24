Lifestyle
It is a good source of probiotics, which are beneficial bacteria that can support your digestive system and overall health
Hydrating coconut water is beneficial during fever, providing electrolytes, aiding hydration, and potentially soothing symptoms.
Bananas are easily digestible, provide essential nutrients, and can be a suitable option during fever for gentle nourishment.
Pomegranate is a hydrating fruit that offers vitamins and antioxidants, potentially supporting recovery during fever.
Ginger tea is a soothing beverage known for its potential anti-inflammatory properties, aiding digestion, and providing comfort, especially during colds.
Vegetable soup is a nutritious dish, rich in vitamins and minerals, promoting hydration and providing comfort, especially during illness.
Curry leaves, commonly used in cooking, add flavor and aroma to dishes. They are rich in antioxidants and may have health benefits.